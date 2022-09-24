Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

