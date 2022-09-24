Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
