Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

