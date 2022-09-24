TRONbetDice (DICE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,093.00

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.18 or 1.00042841 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00068495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

