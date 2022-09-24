UBS Group Begins Coverage on Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

