UBS Group Trims Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Target Price to $247.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $287.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.7 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $151.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

