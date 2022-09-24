UltimoGG Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One UltimoGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

