Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,167.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $736,189.55 and $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP (UDO) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

