Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.52 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00034071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00093362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00072504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

