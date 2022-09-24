UniLend Trading Up 45.5% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,951.50 or 0.99996191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00067398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

