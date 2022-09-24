Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 1,352,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,569. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Upwork has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

