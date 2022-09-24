Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 36,468 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban One by 64.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urban One by 221.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

