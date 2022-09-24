Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 36,468 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban One by 64.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urban One by 221.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

