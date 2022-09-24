Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.