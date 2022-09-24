Valor Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $467,780.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $467,780.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011114 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070887 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10836861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Valor Token’s genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley.The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger.The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March.”

