Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $120,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,355. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.