Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. 3,250,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

