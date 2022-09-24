Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

