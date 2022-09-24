Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.3% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. 3,142,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

