Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.91.

