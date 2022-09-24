Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,721,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

