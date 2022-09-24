Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,635. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average of $205.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

