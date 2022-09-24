Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

