Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,075,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,559. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.