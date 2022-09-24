Vera Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (VERA)

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Vera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Vera has a total market cap of $23.65 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vera Coin Profile

Vera launched on September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Vera is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vera using one of the exchanges listed above.

