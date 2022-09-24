Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.53 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 16.99 ($0.21), with a volume of 264,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on shares of Versarien in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

