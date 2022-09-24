Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $277,134.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00187790 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,086,799 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

