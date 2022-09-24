Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.30. 197,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 243,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock valued at $77,125. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics



Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

