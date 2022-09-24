VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of VirTra worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirTra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John F. Givens II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,222 shares in the company, valued at $472,460.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Price Performance

VirTra Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 31,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,806. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.