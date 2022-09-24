Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $1,533,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.