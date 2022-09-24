Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 167.9% Higher Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $82,895.27 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

