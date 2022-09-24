Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. 9,065,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,556. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

