Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

