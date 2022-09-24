Wedbush Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $5.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $3.30 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

