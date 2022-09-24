Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $98.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

