Wells Fargo & Company Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

