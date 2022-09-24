Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Shares Down 2.1%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). 97,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 196,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of £41.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

