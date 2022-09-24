West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. 58,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.66 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

