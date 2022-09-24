West Bancorporation Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 51,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.62 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.