West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

