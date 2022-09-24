West Bancorporation Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.22. 2,114,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

