West Bancorporation Inc. Has $743,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 1,306,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

