West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.24.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

