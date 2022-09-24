West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,729.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.47. 998,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,371. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

