West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,316,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,592. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
