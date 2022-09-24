West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,163. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.93 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

