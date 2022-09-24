West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded down $9.47 on Friday, hitting $100.59. 10,157,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,776. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

