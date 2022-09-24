West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,047,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.