West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 6,145,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,223. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

