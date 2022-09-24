Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $3.81. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 165,042 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.