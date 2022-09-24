Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $3.81. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 165,042 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 942,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 573,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

