Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. 2,062,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

