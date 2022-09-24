Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,953 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $705,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 2,628,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

